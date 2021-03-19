Roo Names His Best On Field & Off Field Crows Teams Ever

Adelaide champion Mark Ricciuto weighed in on the debate about the best ever Adelaide Crows team, naming his best 22 in club history.

This follows the fan based side that was named in the Adelaide Advertiser earlier this week.

Roo clarified that you needed to play 100 games for the Crows to qualify for his side.

The eight time All Australian then followed up by naming his best 'off field' team of blokes who were notorious performers after hours!

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the full episode of The Bump here!