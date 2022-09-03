Roosters Fearing The Worst For Manu

Leading NRL journalist David Riccio has revealed the Roosters are fearing the worst for star centre Joseph Manu.

Manu limped off the field late in the Roosters' 26-16 win over South Sydney on Friday night with a calf injury and didn't return.

The Roosters are currently awaiting scans, but are bracing for the worst, according to Riccio.

"As far as Joey Many is concerned, there are genuine fears his season is over, they are awaiting scans," Riccio said on Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!