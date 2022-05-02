Roosters to hold open training session in Mackay!!

The Sydney Roosters will hold an open training session in the lead-up to their Round 9 fixture against the Gold Coast Titans.

The Mackay community will be able to watch their favourite Roosters players as they finalise their preparations during the team’s Captain’s Run which will be held at BB Print Stadium this Friday, May 6 at 4.00pm.

The Roosters played at BB Print Stadium on three occasions during the relocated 2021 NRL season.

“Mackay was like a second home to us in 2021, and the support we received from our Members and rugby league fans in the region was awesome,” said Roosters Captain James Tedesco.

“We’re excited to be heading back to Mackay and we’re looking forward to connecting with the community at our open training session this Friday afternoon,” he added.

The Roosters’ last two matches against the Titans have been thrillers, with the Tricolours clinching a one-point win in both games.

Tickets to Mackay’s only 2022 NRL fixture, to be played at BB Print Stadium on Saturday, May 7 at 5.30pm, can be purchased via www.themecc.com.au.

The Event is proudly supported by the QLD Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, as well as the Mackay Regional Council.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said this weekend’s match was part of Queensland’s NRL’s Grand Final legacy.

“It’s fantastic to welcome the Roosters and the NRL back to Mackay in 2022 after last year’s Semi Final showdowns at BB Print Stadium,” Ms Gilbert said.

“The Roosters and Titans clash is one of the NRL premiership games the Palaszczuk Government secured for regional Queensland after the State hosted the 2021 NRL finals series and the Grand Final.

“We’ve locked in an NRL game for Mackay this season because we know big sporting events bring the community together and attract visitors who contribute to the Covid recovery of our tourism economy.

“This is a wonderful investment in rugby league and Mackay’s tourism and hospitality industry,” she added.

Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said this weekend was a great opportunity to book a weekend getaway to Mackay.

“The big winners in Mackay this weekend are league fans, accommodation and transport providers, hotels, cafes, restaurants and local tourism operators,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“When football supporters come to Mackay to see the big game in action, they also spend time enjoying the region’s breath-taking visitor experiences.

“This weekend is a celebration of our Grand Final legacy and the important part Queensland played in keeping the 2021 NRL premiership season safe from the pandemic,” he added.

Sydney Roosters Open Training Session

Friday, May 6 at 4.00pm

BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Everyone welcome