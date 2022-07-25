Rory Lobb Reportedly Informed Fremantle Of Trade Request

Tom Browne has reported on Triple M Footy this afternoon that Rory Lobb has informed Fremantle that he'll request a trade. 

“It’s my understanding from speaking to a club over the weekend, they’re of the opinion that Rory Lobb has informed Fremantle of his decision to seek a trade at the end of the year,” he said. 

Browne believes that the Western Bulldogs are in the box seat to land the 29 year-old's services. 

He also provided an update on out of contract duo Jacob Hopper & Tim Taranto. 

