Rory Sloane Explains What It’s Like To Be At A Footy Club During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane has explained what it’s like to be at a footy club during the Coronavirus pandemic on Roo & Ditts this morning.

“[It’s] pretty normal for us (the players), we always spend a lot of time together,” Sloaney said.

“Considering we’re gonna go out and tackle each other and that kind of thing it hasn’t really affected us too much… and tried to isolate between the club and home.”

He said the biggest difference he’d noticed was not seeing the staff at the club.

“When you look upstairs and you look at where all the admin staff normally are, it’s pretty quiet,” he said.

“So you didn’t really have that interaction with the admin staff that you normally would.”

Sloaney also spoke about his 200th game, the six touches he picked up in his first game, and the current state of the AFL.

