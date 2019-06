Adelaide co-captain Rory Sloane has injured his hamstring at TIO Stadium against Melbourne.

Sloane went down to the rooms in the early stages of the second quarter and returned to the bench with his right hamstring heavily iced.

Triple M's boundary rider Theo Doropoulos confirmed that "Sloane is done for the night."

The severity of the injury has not been confirmed.

This is a massive blow for the Crows considering ball magnet Matt Crouch is already on the sidelines.