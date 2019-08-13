Rory Sloane Likely To Play Against Collingwood

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says he’s likely to play against Collingwood on Saturday despite copping an eye injury on the weekend.

Sloane saw a specialist on Monday who uncovered no significant damage to his right-eye after copping some friendly fire from Matt Crouch, meaning he’s a chance to line up against the Pies this weekend.

“We received positive news from the specialist yesterday (Monday),” Crows General Manager of High Performance Matt Hass told Adelaide’s website.

“His only restriction is that he’ll be non-contact (at training) this week but we’re confident he’ll be available for Collingwood.”

