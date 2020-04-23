Rory Sloane On Tex Walker Retirement Reports

Rory Sloane has responded to reports that Tex Walker may be weighing up his future on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

LISTEN HERE:

“I’m not sure if he’s been misquoted, but I’ll be making sure Tex isn’t thinking about,” Sloaney said.

“He’s got so much to offer, and yeah, he’s a very, very, very valued part of our football club, and one of the greatest to don the three stripes.”

Sloane also discussed Tyson Stengle’s transgression, quarantine hubs and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to keep you entertained in those long days and nights in isolation.