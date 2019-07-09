Rory Sloane Responds To Chris Judd’s Suggestion That Adelaide Trades One Of The Crouch Boys

Rory Sloane has responded to Chris Judd’s suggestion that the Crows trade one of the Crouch brothers on the Rush Hour with Biggles and Blewie today.

LISTEN HERE:

Juddy suggested that both Crouch brothers in the side meant the Crows focus too much on winning the ball, and that Adelaide should consider trading one in order to get more leg speed.

“Everyone can have their thoughts on how they’d structure up a team and how we structure up a team,” Sloane said.

“[But] I love the Crouch brothers, I love what they bring, they’re absolute bulls.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!