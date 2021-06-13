Ross Lyon Addresses Speculation Of A Coaching Return

Ross Lyon addressed the speculation about him returning to the coaching ranks next season on the Sunday Rub.

With Collingwood now having a vacancy and pressure mounting on David Teague at Carlton, Ross has been linked with both jobs.

Lyon played down the hype and confirmed that there had been no dialogue between himself and either club.

Ross said he would have to respect the clubs if they called.

He went on to say that he was approached by Adelaide & North Melbourne last year when they had vacancies, but wasn't in a position to consider taking a senior role at the time.

