Ross Lyon Believes GWS 'Humiliated' Stephen Coniglio
On the Sunday Rub.
Ross Lyon gave an honest appraisal of GWS' decision to drop their captain Stephen Coniglio for last night's match against Melbourne.
Ross said it was a step to far to drop their skipper for a must win game and claims they "humiliated" him.
"You know what you don't do when you're a leader - you don't humiliate," Lyon said.
"And the captain of your club has been humiliated."
The Giants went down in a thriller and Lyon believes they could have found a role for their skipper.
Ross said that he understands the Giants were trying to make a statement with Coniglio, but he would have given him a defensive role instead of leaving him out of the side.
Wayne Carey & Nathan Brown also agreed that they wouldn't have dropped Coniglio.
