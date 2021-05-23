Ross Lyon Breaks Down What's Wrong At St. Kilda

The Sunday Rub dissected what exactly is failing at St Kilda, as coach Brett Ratten called his side's performance against the Bulldogs "unacceptable".

Both Nathan Brown and Ross Lyon spoke about the cracks that are starting to appear, after the Saints laid 26 less tackles than the Bulldogs despite also losing the disposal count.

"They're conditional at the moment, whether they want to go or stay." Browny said.

Ross provided his view on the lack of effort from the Saints, and the desire of a team going down by 111 points.

"What reason are they finding where they don't want to chase and tackle?" asked Lyon.

"They're finding a reason not to give the effort required." Lyon added on the Sunday Rub.

When Brett Ratten was asked about the performance during last night's presser, he gave a disappointed response.

"The gap between our best and worst is too big and unacceptable."