The Sunday Rub heard from Ross the Boss that he is unconvinced by the Hawks so far this year after their massive win last night to Port Adelaide.

"Yeah they won, but it's a little false economy", Ross said.

After hearing Coach Sam Mitchell's thoughts on the match, Wayne Carey agreed with Ross saying that Charlie Dixon was "massive loss" for Port.

