Ross Lyon Denies That He 'Canvassed' Himself For The Carlton Job

On The Sunday Rub, Ross Lyon responded to criticism during the week after suggestions he canvassed a coaching job interview on Footy Classified.

After many were critical over Ross' words within the media, both Lyon himself and Wayne Carey spoke on the situation.

"There is a herd of elephants in the room." Howie said.

"That's not what occurred.." Ross said.

"All I did was answer the hypotheticals put to me."

Ross discussed the conversation he had with Leigh Matthews about looking at a return to the coaching ranks.

"He did get me thinking. Then it's enough people affirming you ... He's one of the greatest coaches of all time."

