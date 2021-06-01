Ross Lyon Explains How The Coaching Change At Essendon Has Helped Turn Their Form Around

Following Essendon’s big comeback win against West Coast, Ross Lyon explained on the Sunday Rub how the off-season coaching change from John Worsfold to Ben Rutten has helped turn their form around in 2021.

LISTEN HERE:

"Credit to Rutten, he’s got a clear run at it, with respect, no John Worsfold in the way," Ross said.

"They looked a confused group, and internally you heard there was coming out mixed messaging… as a player you need clarity.

"They’ve got clarity in what they need to execute, then they go 'no worries, I can go and do that.'

"They walk off the ground not having to check with Rutten… that’s where the confidence comes from."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Ross also pointed to the appointment of Blake Caracella to the assistant group as a reason for the turnaround.

"I think what Caracella’s brought, [Daniel] Giansiracusa, I know a little bit from the inside, [they brought] the Doggies handball technique," he said.

"The ability to scoop it away from pressure and dish over, I know that for a fact that he’s added that, and you could see that last night, their hands and shape around the contest was incredible to get them out of trouble and extricate the ball."

Kyle Langford also joined the Sunday Rub to discuss the remarkable win.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!