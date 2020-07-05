Ross Lyon Explains The Process Of Lachie Neale Leaving Freo

Ross Lyon gave some great insight into Lachie Neale's departure from Fremantle back in 2018.

Neale has since emerged into one of the premier on-ballers in the AFL and is the current Brownlow medal favourite.

Ross said he didn't want to let Neale go and revealed his biggest regret while coaching Neale.

LISTEN HERE:

Lyon believes that money was part of the equation and thinks that Freo might have waited too long to match Brisbane's lucrative deal.

He also explained some of the dealing with Lachie Weller leaving for Pick 2 to the Suns.

