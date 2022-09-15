Ross Lyon Explains The Time He Rested Heaps Of Players And We Ended Up With The Pre-Finals Bye

Ross Lyon detailed why he famously rested a heap of players in the mid 2010s that led to the introduction of the pre-finals bye on the Midweek Rub.

Ross said that his player resting had gone back to 2009, and he only did it at Fremantle because of the regular flying the club had to do.

"The reason everyone forgets is week on, week off flying," Ross said.

"The last game was against St Kilda, if it had have been at home I wouldn’t have rested anyone… that’s why we rested them."

