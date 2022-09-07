Ross Lyon Explains Why He Turned Down Essendon

Ross Lyon has explained why he turned down an approach to apply for the Essendon coaching job on the Midweek Rub today.

"There was a missed call on Sunday night, checked the message bank, [it’s] Josh Mahoney," Ross said.

"I just text him and said 'look I’m really busy tomorrow with work… I'll call you after 6:30.'

"So I rang him 6:30 Monday night… off the bat I said 'look I don’t feel it’s the right fit for me, but can you just explain what it is?'

"And he was really good, really simply, they’re gonna have five or six candidates, at least two steps, maybe three, but the first step I wouldn’t be in.

"I think that’s for guys who hadn’t coached before, there’s some hurdles for them to jump, and I think they narrow it down from them.

"The second round would be a couple of hours, two hours with a presentation, how you connect with players sort of, build that relationship…. what your first 30 days would look like."

Ross said he sat on the info and decided against applying.

"I thought about it for an hour and a half and then I just emailed back and said ‘thanks for the call, I have no desire to take it any further'."

Ross said he couldn’t give a concrete answer as to why he didn’t want to pursue the role.

"I can’t articulate the why," he said.

"Sometimes it's just… it wasn't vibing.

"There was no vibe."

Ross also explained that even if the Bombers went to him outside of their process to ask him to take the job he wasn’t going to take it.

"I’m a million percent out."

