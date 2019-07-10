Ross Lyon Guarantees He Will Be Coaching Fremantle Next Year

Ross Lyon has guaranteed he will be coaching Fremantle next year.

Fremantle has had an up and down year — including a 91-point spanking in the derby where the Dockers kicked 2.19 (31) — and sits 11th.

But Lyon says the rebuild is on track and he’ll absolutely be in purple in 2020.

"I can guarantee you I will be around (next season). My performance dictates I'll be around," Lyon told reporters.

"We're a rebuilding team. We're 7-8. Three weeks ago I was being lauded.

"I never fell for it then, and I'm not falling for it now."

Lyon pointed to the Freo rebuild and the strong results this season.

"The wider issue is we're a young group that's emerging,” he said.

“We're on track, we're clearly on track and building a great platform, and we'll only get better again next year.

The 11th placed Dockers take on Hawthorn — sitting 13th — in Tasmania this weekend.

