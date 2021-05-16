Ross Lyon Names The Teams Who Can Win the Flag

Ross Lyon has been a solid addition to the Sunday Rub lineup this season providing deep insight. Through nine rounds, he's happy to put forward the six teams who he believes are the premiership contenders.

The former Saints and Dockers coach has separated clubs from the pack, saying that "the AFL should be pumped here what's going on" in relation to the proximity between the very best in the competition.

LISTEN HERE:

Lyon named both of last year's Grand Finalists in Richmond and Geelong, along with the Bulldogs, West Coast and Melbourne. The final team he considered was Port Adelaide to round out the exclusive list.

