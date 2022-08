On the Sunday Rub, Ross Lyon spoke on the scenes at Adelaide Oval yesterday when Ben Cunnington made his return to the AFL.

Cunnington has gone through two bouts of testicular cancer, and returned after a year out of the game with 17 disposals against the Crows.

“As a husband, father, it’d just be emotionally devastating. It was incredible to see him come back.”

