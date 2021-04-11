Ross Lyon On Collingwood's Start To The Season

Ross Lyon discussed Collingwood's form following their Round 4 loss to GWS, and how he sees their situation unfolding with coach Nathan Buckley.

With Jay Clark suggesting that the club is paddling, Ross Lyon explained that the Magpies knew the direction the club was heading and realised they "need to take some pain now for the future."

"I think they knew internally that the window was closing." Lyon explained.

"Their best is still very good, but they are a bit thin around the edges." Lyon said on Collingwood.

