Ross Lyon On Collingwood's Style Of Play Under Rob Harvey

Jay Clark asked Ross Lyon for an assessment on Collingwood's recent style of play, after inconsistent performances since defeating Melbourne during Nathan Buckley's final game as coach.

"It's very difficult to build a game plan in the space of a week, but you can make some tweaks to it." Ross said.

Ross explains that quicker ball movement can be experimented with, utilising an ability to "take the contest" and "put the opposition under pressure".

LISTEN HERE:

Jay said recent play under interim coach Rob Harvey feels "incredibly familiar" despite making a fightback against the Saints last round.

The panel discussed how the Magpies must find something to ignite the fire for next season, and provide the group with belief moving forward.

