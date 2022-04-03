Ross Lyon On His Comments Surrounding James Hird Coaching

Ross Lyon hasn't been shy on giving an opinion since joining the media ranks, and he has clarified his recent comments around James Hird's coaching future on The Sunday Rub.

Ross said on Footy Classified during the week that he doesn't believe it would be "good governance" to let Hird step back into senior coaching, and he stood by his comments on Sunday.

Hird currently holds a part-time development position with GWS, and Ross believes speculation on Leon Cameron's future is also unfair.

"I think if I was James I wouldn't like it, I think it's disrespectful," Ross said on speculation Hird may be in line to replace Cameron.

"I think he (Cameron) gets judged incredibly harshly."

