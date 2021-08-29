Ross On Langdon's Comments And Their Relationship

Ross Lyon confirmed on the Sunday Rub that Ed Langdon had reached out to him following comments made post-match against the Lions.

In a post-match interview, the former Docker brought up the differences in coaching style between Simon Goodwin and Ross Lyon, and how it is "a nice change" from his early career.

Alluding to their friendship, Ross explained that Langdon had spoken with him clarifying the quote was 'taken out of context'.

"A text come through from Ed: Hey Ross, not sure if you saw the comments I made after the game, they were taken completely out of context and poorly worded on my behalf." Lyon said.

LISTEN HERE:

Ross went on to explain he had no idea the comments were made!

"He was one of my favourites, but that does concern me. Because imagine the blokes who were off me what they're saying!"

Lyon coached the Dees winger for the first five years of his career in Perth.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: