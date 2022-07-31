Ross Lyon On Not Allowing Sides To Become Complacent Against Beatable Teams

Following Carlton's loss to Adelaide on Saturday night, Ross Lyon said during his time coaching he would make sure his side wouldn't become complacent when coming up against teams that were expected easy wins.

He said he'd question himself and the coaching staff to make sure the players were in the mindset to play their strongest football.

"We know it's an above-the-shoulders game because it's 22 weeks," he said.

"You've got to get them in a frame of mind that by the time the ball's bounced, their desire is at the level you want it to be."

Joey Montagna chimed in, backing that when he was coached by Lyon, his coach would make sure the team was still ready to compete hard.

"Ross was more on edge and sharper with us against the teams we shoud have beaten, [rather] when we were coming up against the top teams," he said.

