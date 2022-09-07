Ross Lyon On The Offer He Turned Down From Geelong In The Off-Season

Ross Lyon explained the offer he turned down from Geelong in the off-season on the Midweek Rub today.

"Last year I had a wonderful offer [from Geelong]," Ross said.

"In hindsight, when I spoke to Chris Scott, I should have taken it.

"They offered me a role last year, but it was just too difficult."

Ross said he spoke to Chris Scott and Steve Hocking about a role.

"That was a wonderful opportunity, and I said 'mate, you don’t want the headache of me coming down there'," he said.

"There was a role, they said we can create if for whatever you think your strengths are and how we could work it, and we’ll make it work.

"But it was just a bit difficult."

