Ross Lyon On The Offer He Turned Down From Geelong In The Off-Season
From the Midweek Rub
Image: Getty/Triple M
Ross Lyon explained the offer he turned down from Geelong in the off-season on the Midweek Rub today.
"Last year I had a wonderful offer [from Geelong]," Ross said.
"In hindsight, when I spoke to Chris Scott, I should have taken it.
"They offered me a role last year, but it was just too difficult."
Ross said he spoke to Chris Scott and Steve Hocking about a role.
"That was a wonderful opportunity, and I said 'mate, you don’t want the headache of me coming down there'," he said.
"There was a role, they said we can create if for whatever you think your strengths are and how we could work it, and we’ll make it work.
"But it was just a bit difficult."
