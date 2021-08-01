Ross Lyon On Why Collingwood Must Land Alastair Clarkson

In the lead up to Essendon vs Sydney at the MCG, Ross Lyon spoke about the fallout from Hawthorn's coaching situation and why Collingwood must land the outgoing Alastair Clarkson.

Ross began by discussing the messy split involving Clarkson, Jeff Kennett and Sam Mitchell.

"I didn't like how it was handled ... I thought it was borderline disrespectful for what he's achieved for the club." Ross said.

The former St Kilda and Fremantle coach outlined why Collingwood should do everything possible to secure Clarkson for season 2022.

"At the moment there's one club, which is Collingwood, that is looking for a coach."

"I don't know how they can't land him. The president needs to land him."

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: