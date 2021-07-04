Ross Lyon On Why Melbourne Can Still Win The Flag

Ross Lyon provided reasons on the Sunday Rub as to why Melbourne should still be considered flag favourites despite an upset loss and recent performances.

"Ross is there a chance this Melbourne team has peaked too early?" Jay-Z asked, outlining clearance numbers and forward structure as two deficiencies of late.

"I'm very bullish on them still." Ross said.

Ross explained why it's not panic stations for Simon Goodwin's men, saying their conditioning staff can now "plan for September".

"You look at the big picture. You've got the wins on the board .. The really good clubs, they plan for September success." Lyon said.

After a disappointing effort against the Giants, Ross said to expect a few flat performances at this time of the year to peak again at the business end with a healthy list.

