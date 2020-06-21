Ross Lyon Re-lives The Early Days Of His Playing Career

The new segment is a hit!

Article heading image for Ross Lyon Re-lives The Early Days Of His Playing Career

The newest member of the Triple M Footy family Ross Lyon took us down memory lane to re-live the early days of his playing career.

He told some cracking yarns of his time as a young man entering the VFL system with Fitzroy as a teenager. 

Lyon told his experiences with some of the biggest name coaches in the history of the game - Robert Walls & David Parkin. 

He also spoke about some of his close mates who turned out to be champions & the time he walked away from footy to pump petrol. 

This was a great chat, check it out!

LISTEN HERE: 

We've enjoyed a bumper edition of the Sunday Rub, catch all the best bits here:

