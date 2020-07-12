Ross Lyon Reacts To Luke McDonald's Face Mask Gesture

The Sunday Rub discussed the incident from last night when Luke McDonald taunted Conor McKenna with a 'face mask' gesture.

Ross Lyon questioned what McDonald was trying to achieve and said he would have sat him down to address the issue.

"What are you trying to achieve Luke?" Ross said.

LISTEN HERE:

Ross said that one of the biggest learnings from his career was to not try and humiliate your opposition.

He went on to say that McDonald should be focusing on winning games of footy for his side.

"Someone needs to have a chat to him, you don't need to do it. Go and improve your football and get the four points."

