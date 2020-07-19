Ross Lyon Relives The 2010 Drawn Grand Final
On the Sunday Rub.
Former St Kilda coach Ross Lyon retold his memories the infamous 2010 drawn Grand Final.
Ross gave a detailed recount of how the Grand Final unfolded and what moves were made behind the scenes.
Lyon also spoke about the 'Milne bounce' from his perspective.
This was a fascinating chat with the man in charge of the Saints.
LISTEN HERE:
Ross also told how he approached the relayed Grand Final.
