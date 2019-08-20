Ross Lyon Reportedly Sacked By Fremantle

Ross Lyon has been sacked by Fremantle, according to reports from Mark Stevens and Tom Morris at Fox Footy.

CEO Steve Rosich will also reportedly leave the club.

Both men had a year left on their contract, with Fox Footy saying the sacking came as a shock to Lyon.

The coach will reportedly get a payout.

