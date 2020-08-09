Ross Lyon Reveals He Punched A Player To See If He Was Fit To Play

Ross Lyon told a cracking yarn about how he tested out one of his former players to see if he was fit to play.

He recalled the time when Fremantle defender Paul Duffield was struggling with a rib injury but declared to the coaching staff that he was clear to play.

Ross took it upon himself to see if he was up to it and whacked him to make sure!

LISTEN HERE:

"He had the sore ribs. He was saying 'Yeah I'm right, I'm right," Lyon said.

"And right at the end, it was unexpected, but I ripped one into him!"

"I punched him!

"It shook him up a little bit, but Jason Webber (medical staff) was killing himself laughing and said 'you're right to go'."

