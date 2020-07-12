Ross Lyon's Analysis Of The State Of The Game

Former Fremantle & St Kilda coach Ross Lyon addressed the state of the game post-match this afternoon.

Ross gave some interesting insight into the tactics in the modern game.

After watching a low scoring affair between Sydney & Richmond, Ross touched on why teams are being forced to play defensively and can't afford to take the game on.

LISTEN HERE:

Lyon used an example from the Geelong vs Melbourne game from last weekend where he pointed out how team defense is causing sides to go slowly from the back half.

He explained why going fast leaves most sides exposed in the front half if they turn it over.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy this weekend: