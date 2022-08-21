Ross Lyon's Deep Dive Into Why He Left St Kilda For Fremantle

Ross Lyon told the Sunday Rub exactly what happened in at the end of 2011 when he stunned the footy world and defected from St Kilda to Fremantle.

"I committed in my head to St Kilda without an offer."

But by the end of the 2011 season, his mind had been changed from the Saints.

This was fascinating insight into one of the biggest off-field moves in recent memory.

"I’ve had a gut full… there’s an interstate club that’s interested in me."

