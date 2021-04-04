Ross Lyon's Honest Assessment of St Kilda

Ross Lyon gave an honest assessment of St Kilda's recent performances following a 75-point thrashing at the hands of Essendon yesterday.

In conversation on The Sunday Rub, Ross Lyon criticised his former side's lack of effort claiming they need to "put the work boots on."

"I don't think they're an A-grade midfield." Lyon explains.

LISTEN HERE:

Lyon raised concerns over the talent in St Kilda's engine room and the level of consistency that is shown.

Lyon also alluded to potential tell-tale signs from the summer, and how a diminish in application can lead to poor on-field performance.

"They're leadership sessions. [Are they] not as honest with each other?" Lyon asked.

