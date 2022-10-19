Ross Lyon's In-Depth Explanation On Why He Left St Kilda For Fremantle In 2011

Ross Lyon explained on the Sunday Rub earlier this season exactly what happened at the end of 2011 when he left St Kilda for Fremantle.

"I committed in my head to St Kilda without an offer," Ross said about the tumultuous time.

"There was a lot of noise about Melbourne approaching me… Craig [Kelly, Ross’s manager at the time] had said "just take the one year… do the year then we’ll get you to GWS'.

But by the end of the 2011 season Ross's head had been turned, and an exit clause that was discovered in his contract presented an opportunity to make a move.

"The first thing he [Kelly] said, was 'can you bring in your contract, your current contract'," Ross said.

"They went through and said 'you know you've got a clause in here where you can exit? You can give notice, three months,' and I said 'yeah I know, but I'm never gonna use it'.

"Next minute it was in the paper... don't know how it got there."

"That's how Fremantle, Steve Rosich went 'oh, Ross Lyon's got an option that he can exercise and leave."

From there, the move was set in motion.

Ross gave a fascinating insight into one of the biggest off-field moves in recent memory.

