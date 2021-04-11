Ross Lyon's In-Depth Insight Into Being A Senior Coach

The Sunday Rub took a deep dive into the pressures of senior coaching, with Ross Lyon explaining why it doesn't work out for everyone.

Following comments made by Chris Scott earlier in the week, who claimed that coaching is "a stressful existence", the Sunday Rub discussed the importance of establishing an even balance within the workplace. 

“It’s a vicious cycle for everyone.” Lyon explained.

“Bar the Prime Minister, there’s no more high-profile scrutinised job in the country then an AFL senior coach.” 

Ross Lyon spoke on the combination of finding individuals to help move a club forward, while still attempting to achieve success within a high-pressure environment. 

