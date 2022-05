Triple M Footy's Ross Lyon believes that Melbourne assistant coach Adem Yze is ready to step up into a senior coaching role if he wants to.

"If he had the opportunity and time, you wanna be a senior coach. Everyone goes, 'I'm sharpening my sword to be a senior coach.'" Ross said.

"What are you working on? Because his technical aspects are sound.

"What else are you working on?"

