Ross Lyon Says Coaches Shouldn’t Have A Say In Injured Players Getting Up For The Grand Final

Ross Lyon has warned coaches against having a say in players under injury clouds getting up for a grand final.

"It’s tough, tough, tough for all parties, but if you’re the coach you don’t get involved," Ross said on the Midweek Rub.

"You heard Chris Scott, I liked what he said in his presser, and his medical staff have been great all year.

"The doctor makes the call, yes or no… ultimately you go to the player and say 'the doctor's saying you can. Now do you think you can?'

"And then it becomes the player’s final call."

Both Geelong and Sydney have injury concerns heading into the grand final, with Max Holmes battling a hamstring complaint for the Cats, and Sam Reid battling an adductor complaint.

