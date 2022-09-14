Ross Lyon Says West Coast Were “Out Of Line” In Their Reaction To Junior Rioli’s Trade Request

Ross Lyon has criticised West Coast’s reaction to Junior Rioli’s request for a trade to Port Adelaide, saying the Eagles were "out of line".

LISTEN HERE:

"I thought they were out of line, West Coast," Ross said on the Midweek Rub.

"When you’ve got a player on your list, it’s your responsibility to support him with everything you got.

"It’s not a bonus that you supported [Junior] Rioli… it’s your job, it’s your responsibility to support the player.

"I think it’s a bit rich clipping him on the way out."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

The Eagles released the following statement outlining their disappointment about Rioli’s request:

The West Coast Eagles are bitterly disappointed that Junior Rioli has today informed the club that he is seeking a trade to Port Adelaide.

Rioli was drafted to the Eagles in 2016 and was a member of the 2018 premiership team. He resumed this season after a two-year ban for substituting a urine sample ahead of the 2019 finals campaign.

He missed the next two years as a result of a doping ban.

“We could not have done any more to support Junior since his infraction in 2019,” CEO Trevor Nisbett said. “We facilitated his appeal and subsequent return to football, so this decision is bitterly disappointing."

“We will put that disappointment to one side now and work to arrange a suitable trade for a player who has high end talent, is a premiership player and is in the prime of his career, having played just 51 games of senior football.

“Junior has made his decision and while he has indicated Port is his preferred destination we will work to get the best outcome for our club.”

CATCH THE FULL MIDWEEK RUB ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!