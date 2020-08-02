Ross Lyon Shoots Down The Suggestion Of A Return To Coaching

On the Sunday Rub.

Article heading image for Ross Lyon Shoots Down The Suggestion Of A Return To Coaching

Ross Lyon addressed the suggestion that he should return to the coaches box at AFL level. 

Many punters have been linking Lyon to the struggling Demons, with Simon Goodwin under pressure. 

Ross said he was "highly unlikely" to take on a senior coaching role. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Lyon said that he's enjoying his time working in the media his window to develop a career in the industry is small. 

"I'm really enjoying the Sunday Rub," he said. 

"I think I've maybe got a two year window in the media, before I run out of credibility.

2 August 2020

Triple M Footy
Ross Lyon
Triple M Footy
Ross Lyon
Triple M Footy
Ross Lyon
