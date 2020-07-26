Ross Lyon Supports 16 vs 16 Being Trialed

Ross Lyon made a compelling case for the league to trial playing 16 players aside to try and limit congestion.

Lyon said that a number of the big name coaches also want to see it happen & would like to see it implemented instead of some of the other rule changes that have recently been trialed.

Ross explained how it would immediately improve congestion.

"Everything else gets trialed... Why can't that be done? Why just dismiss it.", Lyon said.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy this weekend!