Ross Lyon Urges Carlton To Chase Adam Cerra

Triple M Footy's Ross Lyon has urged Carlton to chase former No.5 draft pick Adam Cerra on the Sunday Rub.

Cerra is highly in demand at the moment and has been linked to a move back to Victoria.

Lyon coached Cerra in the early part of his career at Fremantle.

Ross believes Carlton & Fremantle could orchestrate a deal including WA natives Sam Petrevski-Seton and Zac Fisher.

“Who’s a likely one to go home? Sam Petrevski-Seton or Zac Fisher. I’d take Adam Cerra over them, that’s just my personal view," Lyon said.

“This is no slight on those blokes, but I know him (Cerra) intimately. I would take him every day of the week because he’s a bona fide mid, and the other two aren’t.”

