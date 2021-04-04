Ross Lyon Welcomes Bernie Vince To The Sunday Rub
It went pear shaped!
The 'coach' of the Sunday Rub, Ross Lyon, welcomed the newest member of the team to the show this afternoon.
Bernie Vince was a late call up to cover for a 'sick' Wayne Carey.
Ross started by pumping up Bernie, but it quickly turned pear shaped when he started giving the 'first gamer' a spray!
The boys then gossiped about the legitimacy of Duck missing the show after seemingly being fine during yesterday's call...
