Rostrevor Man To Face Court Today On Attempted Murder Charges

A man has been charged with murder following an incident involving firearms at Rostrevor over the weekend.

Police were called to a Jury Avenue address at around 10PM on Saturday night following reports a man had threatened another man with a gun before shooting at him during an argument.

Police believe the two men are known to each other.

A 52-year-old man residing in the home was not injured during the altercation.

A police cordon was established around the scene of the attempted shooting and a 54-year-old Rostrevor man was arrested and charged.

The man has since been charged with multiple offences including property damage, possessing a firearm without a license and attempted murder.

The 54-year-old has been refused bail and is set to face Adelaide Magistrate’s court today.

Eastern District Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to fill out and anonymous form on the Crime Stoppers website.

