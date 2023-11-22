Triple M Supports Rotary Christmas Trees!

The Rotary Clubs on the Central Coast are raising money this Christmas with Rotary Christmas Trees!

The fundraiser has been running on the Coast for 13 years and started in 2010 by the Kariong/ Sombersby Rotary Club and has rasied over $500,000.

Money raised goes towards a range of local groups and charities, with 50% of all money raised going to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

Grab your freshly cut, renewable, 100% Australian, and recyclable Christmas Tree to support the local community.



Purchase your tree on the 2nd & 3rd or 9th & 10th of December from the following locations:

LISAROW PRIMEWEST LISAROW PLAZA - PARSONS ROAD

TERRIGAL ROTARY PARK - TERRIGAL DRIVE

WEST GOSFORD ANACONDA PARKING LOT

GREEN POINT GREEN POINT CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

TUMBI UMBI MINGARA RECREATION CLUB - 12 MINGARA DRIVE

WOY WOY RAILWAY COMMUTER CARPARK