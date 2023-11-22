Triple M Supports Rotary Christmas Trees!

Get your tree in time for Christmas!

Article heading image for Triple M Supports Rotary Christmas Trees!

The Rotary Clubs on the Central Coast are raising money this Christmas with Rotary Christmas Trees!

The fundraiser has been running on the Coast for 13 years and started in 2010 by the Kariong/ Sombersby Rotary Club and has rasied over $500,000.

Money raised goes towards a range of local groups and charities, with 50% of all money raised going to Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. 

Grab your freshly cut, renewable, 100% Australian, and recyclable Christmas Tree to support the local community.

Purchase your tree on the 2nd & 3rd or 9th & 10th of December from the following locations:

LISAROW                             PRIMEWEST LISAROW PLAZA - PARSONS ROAD

TERRIGAL                           ROTARY PARK - TERRIGAL DRIVE

WEST GOSFORD                  ANACONDA PARKING LOT

GREEN POINT                      GREEN POINT CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

TUMBI UMBI                        MINGARA RECREATION CLUB - 12 MINGARA DRIVE

WOY WOY                            RAILWAY COMMUTER CARPARK

21 hours ago

Christmas
central coast
Rotary Club
fundraiser
Listen Live!
Christmas
central coast
Rotary Club
fundraiser
Christmas
central coast
Rotary Club
fundraiser
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs