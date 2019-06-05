Rotary Club Makes A Generous Donation To L2P Program

The Rotary Club of Mansfield have donated $3000 to the L2P Learner Driver Mentor Program.

The Mansfield L2P Learner Driver Mentor program is facilitated by Mansfield Shire Council, and is currently supporting fourteen learners to gain their licences.

L2P Program facilitator Amelia Turner said “with the extra assistance provided by the Rotary Club, we will be able to better assist learner drivers who need support to gain their 120 hours of driving practice”.

Mayor, Cr. Harry Westendorp said “We are so lucky to have the support of the community behind this program, with already ten dedicated community volunteers and the generosity of Martins Garage providing our learners with a car to practice in”.

“Not only have Rotary given a significant monetary donation, they have also nominated one of their members, Ray Findlay, to be a volunteer mentor”.

“We sincerely thank the Mansfield Rotary Club for their support of this valuable program, which not only helps young people learn to drive, but helps them make connections in the community via their mentors” said Cr Westendorp.

The program assists learners under 21 years of age who do not have access to a supervising driver or vehicle. This helps them gain the driving experience required to apply for a probationary licence.

The program matches young people with fully licensed volunteer mentors and provides access to a sponsored vehicle, which they can use to get supervised driving experience. L2P is a free program for young people between 16-20 and is funded by the Transport Accident Commission

For more information on the L2P Program in Mansfield visit Council or contact Amelia Turner on 5775 8624 or amelia.turner@mansfield.vic.gov.au