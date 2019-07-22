Rotary Club of Mount Gambier Lakes assists juniors

The Rotary Club of Mount Gambier Lakes will donate $1,650 from the proceeds of the 2018 OneFortyOne Blue Lake Fun Run to financially disadvantaged junior sports people through the Junior Sports Assistance Fund.

City of Mount Gambier Junior Sports Assistance Fund Presiding Member Cr Christian Greco said the club wished to assist financially disadvantaged junior sports people with the costs of participation in their chosen sport.

"The fund and its member organisations are very appreciative of the Rotary Club of Mount Gambier Lakes sponsorship of this special disadvantaged juniors initiative," Cr Greco said.

"It was agreed with the Rotary Club of Mount Gambier Lakes that the Junior Sports Assistance Fund Committee would provide the confidential administration processes to identify worthy recipients from our member organisations who could receive financial assistance for a financially disadvantaged junior and to determine the eligible recipients."

The call for applications was presented to the Junior Sports Assistance Fund Committee at its meeting on 3 July 2019, and the approved allocation is as follows: